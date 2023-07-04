Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

LECO stock opened at $198.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $199.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

