International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,411,591 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $156,921,000 after purchasing an additional 180,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,142,000 after purchasing an additional 952,720 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on STM. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

