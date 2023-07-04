International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

