Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AMR opened at $164.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.55 and a 200 day moving average of $155.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.90 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.22 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 93.04% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $20.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $201.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

