Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $698,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 1.8 %

Yum China stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.