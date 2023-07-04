Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 305.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

