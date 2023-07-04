Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,141,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85,407 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,861,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,954,000 after purchasing an additional 564,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,793,000 after purchasing an additional 195,313 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KB opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.08. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

