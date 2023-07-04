Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 162.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Insperity were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Insperity by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Insperity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

NYSE:NSP opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $96.68 and a one year high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

