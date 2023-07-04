Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

CHRW stock opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.07.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

