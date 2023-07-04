Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Decreased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Strs Ohio grew its position in Hologic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Hologic by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 40,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

