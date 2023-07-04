SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $178.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.85.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.