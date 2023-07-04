Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,711,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,754,000 after buying an additional 51,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,629,000 after acquiring an additional 67,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after acquiring an additional 71,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMKR. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.