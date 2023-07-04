Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,728 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 1,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $195.28 and a 1 year high of $251.26.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.