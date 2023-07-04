Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $298.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.50.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

