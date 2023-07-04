Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $600,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,923 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.