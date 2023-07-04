Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Equitable were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $553,559,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Equitable by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,740,000 after purchasing an additional 330,125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Equitable by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,275,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,120,000 after purchasing an additional 458,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,728,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,410,000 after purchasing an additional 728,209 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

