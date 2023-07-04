Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $549,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $160.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day moving average is $154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 276.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

