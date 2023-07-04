Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vector Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,240.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vector Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VGR opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $334.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.00 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

