Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $540,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

