Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $569,000 in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 861.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 116,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 101.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 249,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.