Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 212.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.30% of Limbach worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Limbach by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Limbach by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Limbach by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gordon G. Pratt sold 70,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,499,650.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,988.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Limbach in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Limbach from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Limbach from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

