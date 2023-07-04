Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,142 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $841.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $27.24.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.5007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.6%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

