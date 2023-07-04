International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $297.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

