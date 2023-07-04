CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.67. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

