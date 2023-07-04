CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $950,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

