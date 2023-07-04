International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,066 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

