International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,442,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,604,000 after buying an additional 101,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,294,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,991,000 after buying an additional 853,190 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

