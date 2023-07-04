International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 6,340 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 903,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 621,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $83,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 626,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of GDV opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

