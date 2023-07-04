CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

