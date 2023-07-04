CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,500 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,970 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 536,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 179,400 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $68.83.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

