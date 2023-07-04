Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 680,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311,958 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.