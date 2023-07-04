Tiaa Fsb Decreases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

