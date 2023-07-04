Tiaa Fsb Has $36.81 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,475 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 816,599 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,177. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet stock opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.