MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 502.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 816,599 shares of company stock worth $24,142,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

