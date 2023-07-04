Brookstone Capital Management Has $659,000 Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.53% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 850,337.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 841,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 841,834 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 387,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $59.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $1.1604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

