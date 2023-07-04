Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock opened at $444.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.87 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $455.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.02.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

