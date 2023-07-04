Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in International Paper by 29.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth $299,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in International Paper by 3.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in International Paper by 7.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 221,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of International Paper by 43.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

