Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $965.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

