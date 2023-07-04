Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSJN opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0989 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.