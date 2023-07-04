Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $782.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.63 and a 1-year high of $795.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $655.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

