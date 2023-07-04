iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Reduced by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,664 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,781,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 683,878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

