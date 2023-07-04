Head-To-Head Review: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) versus Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Treasure Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Treasure Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Treasure Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 9.95% 42.52% 15.28% Treasure Global N/A N/A -149.48%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $546.80 million 1.66 $57.33 million $1.50 16.61 Treasure Global $79.68 million 0.24 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares International Money Express and Treasure Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for International Money Express and Treasure Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 0 3 0 3.00 Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.45%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Treasure Global.

Summary

International Money Express beats Treasure Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

