International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 65,936 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,936 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 912,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 150,008 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 789,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $5,700,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RNP opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

