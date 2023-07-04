International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $236.85 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.