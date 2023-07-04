International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,708,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 557,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 119,603 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,546,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,000.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.1178 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

