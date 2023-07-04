International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,085 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $184.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.45 and a 200-day moving average of $168.32. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $184.97.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

