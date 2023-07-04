Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

NYSE CL opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

