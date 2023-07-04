International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,916,000 after buying an additional 2,793,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,767,000 after buying an additional 1,323,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,537,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWR opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

