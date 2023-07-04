OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Express were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.8 %

AXP stock opened at $175.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.27. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.