OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 260 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

